Opposition parties not sincere with each other: Shibli Faraz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the opposition was weak and incompetent, and at loggerheads with each other, while PML-N had differences within. Zardari, Shahbaz meeting would not have any outcome.

The PTI would not repeat mistakes in the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said and added that strengthening institutions was top priority of the government. China stood with Pakistan at all levels.

He expressed these views while talking to media men after inaugurating the upgradation project of polymer and plastic industry here at PCSIR (Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research).

The Federal Minister said, "We are lucky as we have got an incompetent opposition that has no proper coordination and direction. These people are not sincere even with each other." Regarding meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Minister said these people were not sincere with each other and this meeting would not yield any result.

Referring to Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Federal Minister condemned the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and said that the day was not far when people of occupied Kashmir would get freedom from Indian yoke.

To a question, he said that during their respective tenures in government, the opposition parties had jeopardized the economy and brought the country at the verge of bankruptcy, and today they had become experts to control price-hike. They should be ashamed to talk about price-hike, he added. He mentioned, "During coronavirus pandemic, the inflation hit the entire world hard and Pakistan was also affected by it, but our effective policies saved the nation from that worst situation suffered by other countries, however our good works were undermined by the noise of inflation.

" He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective and viable measures to control inflation and "We will overcome it soon." To a question, he said that in the phase-II of local bodies election in KPK province, PTI would not repeat the mistakes, it had made in the first phase and PTI would be successful in the second phase.

He said that local bodies elections in Islamabad were going to be held through EVM machine. If local body elections were held through EVM, then the opposition's objection to use of this machine in the general election would be unjustified, he added.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to China, the Federal Minister said, "China is our best friend and stood by us in every difficult time. And we also have good relations with United States. Pakistan's foreign policy is clear that we want good relations with everyone."To another query, Senator Shibli Faraz said, "Judicial reforms are indispensable as our justice system still has outdated laws which need to be replaced with laws according to present day requirements." He said the government was also focused on judicial reforms so as to ensure speedy justice to the people.

He was of the view that the nations with proper mechanism of accountability progressed and survived. The present government was making all-out efforts for strengthening the institutions, he maintained.