Opposition parties not sincere with national cause: Aliya Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday said the opposition was busy to "save their so-called corrupt leaders" instead of showing their seriousness over the issues of public welfare and Kashmir cause.

"The politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party was based only on lies and their leadership was not showing serious attitude to address the public related issues", she said this in ptv news talks show.

She alleged that when these corrupt parties were in power, leaders of these parties looted national exchequer and purchased properties abroad.

She said that the opposition would have to play a responsible role in national interest and they should discuss national issues in the parliament instead of creating hurdles in way of smooth functioning of the parliament.

Aliya Hamza said the opposition could not deceive masses now, adding that people were standing behind their PM Imran Khan and the credibility of their leader was beyond any doubt.

She said the PM Imran Khan was a sincere national leader who had taken several long-term initiatives for betterment of the future generations.

She asked the opposition parties to show seriousness and sit with the government for development of the country.

Replying to a question about AJK elections, she said no doubt frustration was looming large on the faces of opposition leaders during their ongoing election campaign in AJK, adding that the hearts of PM Imran Khan and Kashmiris beat in together and the voters would support to PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge victorious in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) upcoming elections, she claimed.