Opposition parties not to get NRO: Faisal Javed

Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Faisal Javed Tuesday said it was impossible for both Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan despite using pressure tactics

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PPP and PML-N were chanting slogans of democracy to protect their big stalwarts from corruption cases.

Many leaders of opposition parties including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were confining jail as they had done massive corruption and looted the national wealth ruthlessly, he said.

The senator claimed that leadership of PPP and PML-N were champion of the corruption and money laundering, adding, they had registered the cases against each other in the past but did not carry out accountability process.

He said the PPP had caste vote in favor of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani but now talking about his replacement from chairmanship.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was performing his responsibilities excellently as immense legislation had made in the Upper House in his tenure, Faisal Javed said.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted no compromise policy regarding the elimination of corruption and money laundering as it was part of PTI's manifesto.