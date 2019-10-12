Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi March: Farrukh Habib

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said the opposition parties were not united on joining or supporting the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JUI-F chief wanted to lockdown Islamabad for political advantages. In fact, Maulana was missing the chairmanship of Kashmir committee, he added.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing a religious card to incite the students of seminaries to grab power but he would not succeed in his designs.

"We have no concern and reservations on the peaceful protest of JUI-F but law would take its course against violators."Replying to a question, he said both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted to halt accountability process against their bigwigs, those were confining in jail on corruption charges.