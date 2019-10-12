UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Not United On Joining Azadi March: Farrukh Habib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi March: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said the opposition parties were not united on joining or supporting the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said the opposition parties were not united on joining or supporting the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JUI-F chief wanted to lockdown Islamabad for political advantages. In fact, Maulana was missing the chairmanship of Kashmir committee, he added.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing a religious card to incite the students of seminaries to grab power but he would not succeed in his designs.

"We have no concern and reservations on the peaceful protest of JUI-F but law would take its course against violators."Replying to a question, he said both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted to halt accountability process against their bigwigs, those were confining in jail on corruption charges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Protest Jail Azadi March Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

22 minutes ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

37 minutes ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

1 hour ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

1 hour ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.