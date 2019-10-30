Opposition parties not united on one point agenda about march: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the Opposition parties were not united on one point agenda regarding Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said every Opposition party wanted to get benefits from the march and it would be a flop show.

He said written agreement was signed between the government's delegation and Rahbar committee that Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) would hold sit-in at Peshawar Morr.

If the JUIF would not follow the pact, then actions would be taken against it as per law, he said.

Usman Dar said the Rahbar committee had not presented any demand during the meeting and urged the JUI-F to present logical demands then the incumbent government would resolve them amicably.

He said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were using Maulana Fazlur Rehman to halt accountability process while the JUI-F chief wanted to grab power.