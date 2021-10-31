Opposition parties plundered national exchequer ruthlessly: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Alia Hamza Sunday said that previous rulers had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, but now the people were mature enough to choose their legislatures.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has deprived the people of the province from basic amenities and faded out the wheat from the godowns and put the public into trouble, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Alia said PTI government was striving hard to address the public grievances on priority basis, targeted subsidy on different items would also provide relief to poor segment of the society.

She said government, to mitigate the poverty, took steps to enhance capacity of textile industry, agriculture sector and Information Technology.

Due to government's better policies, foreign remittances were recorded at maximum level and exports were also significantly increased, she said adding that ration in current deficit account was also decreased.

She said the entire world was in severe grip of inflation in corona pandemic, despite of all pragmatic steps to control the situation.