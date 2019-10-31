UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Politicking With Each Other: Dr Firdous

Thu 31st October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said opposition parties were politicking with each other and everyone was witness of their scattered thought and confused approach.

In a tweet on her social media account, she said, "From day one we say that opposition parties are doing politics with each other."The government had no fear from opposition rather opposition parties were endangering each other, she added.

She said those who were not speaking truth to each other, how they could speak truth with the nation.

