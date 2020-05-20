Opposition parties protest against adjournment of Sindh Assembly session summoned for Tuesday

A select number of Sindh Assembly members representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) here on Wednesday had a mock session of the house registering their protest against adjournment of the emergency session requisitioned to discuss COVID-19 related challenges in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A select number of Sindh Assembly members representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) here on Wednesday had a mock session of the house registering their protest against adjournment of the emergency session requisitioned to discuss COVID-19 related challenges in the province.

The meeting, held at Sindh Assembly's staircase, was chaired by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Mohammad Hussain of MQM and addressed by leader of the opposition Firdaus Shamim Naqvi (PTI), Kunwar Naveed Jameel (MQM) and Nusrat Sahar Abbasi (GDA).

The speakers expressing strong reservations about conduct of Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani, who put off the sitting Tuesday evening only after calling it for Wednesday, mentioned that this was done for the second consecutive time in recent past - since the corona virus crisis has hit the province, particularly its capital Karachi.

It was also reminded by them that despite repeated claims by the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that all political parties with their representation in the provincial assembly would be included in consultations with regards to measures required to handle the COVID -19 challenge, no opposition party was ever taken on board nor invited to any of the meetings.

MPA Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said they were compelled to hold their sitting on assembly premises as the issue was directly linked to the economic survival of the province and its people.

He alleged that economy of Karachi was being deliberately destroyed and since the ruling party could not come forward for any explanation about its policies, pulling the province and its capital towards destruction, hence has adopted undemocratic tactics.

"We wanted the emergency session to discuss issues, including the much needed expression of gratitude to the Allah that COVID -19 induced situation in our country is largely under control as compared to even the US where, despite emergence of the cases being witnessed at the same time as ours, yet human loss continues to be tremendous while on our side it remains largely controllable," said the leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly.

He also expressed his astonishment as why the Federal government and three other provincial governments were on the same page and have opted for a single approach to handle the situation while Sindh government was trying to make things difficult for the masses.

"They (Pakistan People Party) to hoodwink people are trying to play Sindh Card this time too but masses can no more be deceived," said Naqvi.

MQM leader Kunwar Navaid Jameel alleged that the provincial government not only aborted attempts to have healthy debate on the critical issue of COVID-19 but also went back against its commitment to keep engaged the public representative belonging to the opposition parties.

COVID-19, he alleged, was being used as an excuse to make arbitrary decisions at the cost of communities other than those having majority in the province.

He inquired about the urgency to depute police personnel in Karachi from other parts of the province, creating positions in health and other essential departments and appointing people from all parts but almost nil from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas.

Reiterating that COVID-19 was being used to deceive people and open new avenues of corruption, he said, steps needed to prevent and manage the viral infection were not being taken while figures were being fudged on regular basis.

"Provincial government is trying to establish efficiency through media and camouflage ground realities which is that people, with little or even modest resources, be snatched away of their livelihood," said the MQM leader.

He alleged that Karachi and its people are being particularly targeted, evident from the fact that 80 per cent of all COVID cases in the province are reported from Karachi, that is almost 25 per cent of cases registered across the country, while 85 per cent of all countrywide deaths caused due to the disease are recorded in the megapolis only.

MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi from GDA said people and their representatives could not be left at the mercy of the people who lack sensitivity and hold no realization about the aspirations and need of the masses.

The session jointly requisitioned by the opposition parties was and is urgently needed to help address COVID challenge exposing people to hunger and poverty, she said and alleged that Chief Minister and his team of four ministers were trying to confuse people with fudged figures and false calculations.

Supplementing the other two speakers, she said as how was it possible that hundreds of people tested positive for the viral infection during a mass screening undertaken by government in Pir Jo Goth were later found clear during testing at a private facility.

"Things are definitely wrong and we can not leave our people at the mercy of incompetent and insensitive figures under whose governance people have to seek recommendations and pay bribes for their genuine and basic rights," alleged the senior politician.