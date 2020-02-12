UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Protesting For Political Gains: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:18 PM

Opposition parties protesting for political gains: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday the opposition parties were protesting for their political gains, not for people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday the opposition parties were protesting for their political gains, not for people.

In a series of tweets, she said the protest by opposition parties in front of Parliament House was nothing more than cry over their political deprivations.

The Special Assistant said these protesting people were the criminals, who have plunged the country into poverty, debt and high inflation. She said they have concern for their corruption and rule and have no sympathies with people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said these people during their rule deprived people of their future and the nation has been suffering due to their corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian youth happy over defeat to Modi's party in ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy's exercise 'Sea Spark 2020' starts

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria Over Phone Amid New T ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says 14 Turkish Servicemen Killed in Recen ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring safe, secure environment for children, re ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris need Syed Ali Gilani's guidance: Inqilab ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.