Opposition parties protesting for their political gains, not for people: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says opposition parties are protesting for their political gains, not for people.

In a series of tweets, she said the protest by opposition parties in front of Parliament House is nothing more than cry over their political deprivations.The Special Assistant said these protesting people are the criminals, who have plunged the country into poverty, debt and high inflation.

She said they have concern for their corruption and rule and have no sympathies with people.Firdous Ashiq Awan said these people while remaining rule deprived people of their future. She said the nation has been suffering due to their corruption.