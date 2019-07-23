UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Regret To Participate In JULY 25 Million March BY JUI-F

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:47 PM

Opposition parties regret to participate in JULY 25 Million March BY JUI-F

Political parties included in opposition alliance have excused to attend July 25 Million March by JUI-F in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Political parties included in opposition alliance have excused to attend July 25 Million March by JUI-F in Peshawar.This way decision has been taken to hold two public meetings in Peshawar on the same day.The Million March under JUI-F was to take place on July 14 in Peshawar but opposition parties announced to observe black day jointly on July 25 in Peshawar.

JUI-F also changed its date of million march and announced to hold joint public meeting on July 25 . Now the other opposition parties which are component parts of opposition alliance have regretted to participate in Million March.Following opposition parties refusal now two public meetings will take place in Peshawar on July 25.

At 11am joint public meeting under the opposition alliance to mark black day will be held near Motorway. Opposition leader in National Assembly andcis likely to address this meeting. In case of his non participation, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal will address this public meeting.ANP Chief Asfand Yar Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, PPP leaders Farhat Ullah Babar and Raza Rabbani and other leaders will also take part in the public meeting.JUI-F will hold a separate public meeting in connection with Million March at 3pm in Dullah Zak chowk Ring road which will be addressed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders.

