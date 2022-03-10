Opposition parties relaunch 'malicious campaign' against state institutions: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday alleged that the leadership of three major opposition parties had once again launched a malicious campaign against the state institutions for their vested interests.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a meeting earlier in the day expressed their serious concern on the opposition's propaganda campaign against an institution, he said while addressing a news conference where he played multiple video clips of the opposition leaders in which they could be seen giving statements against the national institutions.

Fawad started his news conference with the video clip of Tuesday's joint presser of opposition parties' heads where Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his keen interest in "reforming the state institutions". It was in fact the restart of their attempts to get a stranglehold over the state institutions through their so-called reforms, he added.

Both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman wanted to exercise same control on a specific institution like the former had on the Punjab police while he was in power, he claimed.

Fazl's statement, he added, had exposed the opposition's plans for the "political control" on the institution.

"This is not a starter," he said while playing the documentary of a private news channel on the 'Memogate scandal' revealing that the then president Asif Ali Zardari had reached out to the American Establishment to save his government in the aftermath of the Abbottabad episode.

The video clips, he said, highlighted as to how all three leaders, including Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif had hatched conspiracies against the state institutions.

Some video clips showing the PML-N leaders' critical statements against the state institutions in the wake of the "Dawn Leaks", were also played at the presser to reinforce the PTI's claim about the party's involvement in such campaigns.

Commenting on the meetings of Nawaz Sharif, as a prime minister, with the Indian businessmen, he said an Indian journalist Barkha Dutt in her book reported that Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi also had secret meetings in Kathmandu, which had not been denied by anybody so far.

Modi was continuously spitting venom against the Pakistan Army at that time, but Nawaz invited him to the wedding ceremony of his granddaughter (in Pakistan), he added.

One of the video clips also contained an interview of a former Foreign Office spokesperson, claiming that there were standing instructions from the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif barring the FO from adopting the anti-India stance.

Commenting on the above clip, the minister said ironically such policy directives were issued from the then prime minister's office at a time when Modi was giving inappropriate statements against the then army chief.

Unfortunately, he said, the politics of the "family of conspirators" still continued as evident from Nawaz's persistent public onslaught against the armed forces (since his disqualification) and his Maryam Safdar was treading on the same path.

A clip of Maryam was also shown in which she was appreciating the party workers for raising slogans against the soldiers.