UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Responsible For Sabotaging Kashmir Cause, RPP, LNG: Umer Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Opposition parties responsible for sabotaging Kashmir cause, RPP, LNG: Umer Ayub

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Umer Ayub Khan on Wednesday said that Opposition parties were responsible for damaging Kashmir cause and Rental Power Projects (RPPs).

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, had created imbalance in dealing expensive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plants, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for reviving Kashmir cause, and removing flaws in RPPs and LNG projects, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had apprised the world about negative agenda of Indian ruler Narindera Modi.

Pakistani Premier Imran Khan, he said had successfully highlighted the plight of IOK people before the world leaders and UN level.

Umer Ayub said that India following the policies of RSS and Hitler, was threatening Pakistan repeatedly.

He added that lethal weapons procured by Indian forces could be used against Pakistan.

In reply to a question about price hike in energy and other products, the federal minister said the people were facing hike in electricity and gas due to weak policies of PPP and PML-N leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price Adolf Hitler Gas Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

30 minutes ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

30 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

30 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

30 minutes ago

Drust Dam Application, at the pattern of federal g ..

30 minutes ago

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa s ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.