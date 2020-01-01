Opposition parties responsible for sabotaging Kashmir cause, RPP, LNG: Umer Ayub

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Umer Ayub Khan on Wednesday said that Opposition parties were responsible for damaging Kashmir cause and Rental Power Projects (RPPs).

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, had created imbalance in dealing expensive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plants, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for reviving Kashmir cause, and removing flaws in RPPs and LNG projects, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had apprised the world about negative agenda of Indian ruler Narindera Modi.

Pakistani Premier Imran Khan, he said had successfully highlighted the plight of IOK people before the world leaders and UN level.

Umer Ayub said that India following the policies of RSS and Hitler, was threatening Pakistan repeatedly.

He added that lethal weapons procured by Indian forces could be used against Pakistan.

In reply to a question about price hike in energy and other products, the federal minister said the people were facing hike in electricity and gas due to weak policies of PPP and PML-N leaders.