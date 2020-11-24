UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Responsible For Spreading Coronavirus: YDA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Opposition parties responsible for spreading coronavirus: YDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Tuesday said that opposition parties were responsible for spread of corona virus by holding public meetings.

Addressing a press conference here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) President YDA City chapter Dr Bilal Bashir urged the Punjab government to take effective measures to control the second wave of coronavirus pandemic as lives of medical staff were in danger as a number of doctors have already been effected by deadly virus.

He demanded the government to immediately fill the 120 vacant posts of medical officers and 32 senior medical officers and others in the Allied hospitals.

Dr Bilal urged the government to functional the 300 beds in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on emergency basis while appointment of permanent MS at RIU must be ensured.

He also highlighted the issue of salary of Nursing staff at RIU and demanded for the earliest release of last three months outstanding salaries of the nursing staff.

Dr Bilal alongwith other doctors also condemned the publications of blasphemous cartoons and intolerable statement of the French President Macron Emmuanuel and asked the government to expel the French Ambassador from Pakistan.

