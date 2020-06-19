Opposition parties should avoid politicizing important issues; prefer national interests: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday said that the opposition leaders were not seriously concerned to deal with serious issues including coronavirus pandemic as they were indulged in doing negative politics to mislead nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said while the incumbent government under Prime Minister Imran Khan was dealing with all challenges amicably but opposition preferring their personal interests to national interests.

He said that the PTI government was improving the health services and taking multiple balanced steps to protect the people from coronavirus epidemic and starvation.

Sadaqat Abbasi said PM Imran Khan always spoke the truth and believer of the fact there would be no compromise on the rule of law and constitution.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab and his team's efforts for achieving testing capacity targets were greatly lauded.

He said its government's responsibility to take timely preventive measures to stop spread of coronavirus as well as assures safety of the people's lives from the poverty and hunger.

The govt has adopted a comprehensive and effective strategy to deal with coronavirus, he said, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan without wasting time took timely decisions with consultation.

Opposition just created hue and cry and did nothing for the people, he criticized.

PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi advised opposition leadership not to get indulged in point scoring and its time to remain united and work collectively.