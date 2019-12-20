Opposition parties should play an active role to address public issues: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed on Friday stressed that the opposition parties should play their active role to concentrate on public issues in the Parliament thus help in strengthening the democratic process in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, Faisal Javed said the opposition parties should join hands with the government to smoothly run the Parliamentary matters and provide relief to the common people in the country.

While criticizing PML-N leadership he said that whenever Opposition parties attended the proceedings of Parliament they have always asked for production orders that would never be compromised.

Faisal said wrong policies of the past rulers had plunged the country into hard times, adding, the national cause was sacrificed to gain personal benefits.

"Now public wants exemplary punishment for those who looted the government in past, he said, adding, the looters will not be allowed to walk away at any cost as they have dented the country's economy with their wrongdoings.

" He said opposition should appreciate elected government's positive initiatives instead of getting indulged in political point scoring.

"The PTI led government's efforts have brought economic stability in the country", he added.

He warned opposition not to teach the government and they should concentrate on public related issues.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government with the support of other political parties would resolve the ongoing matter of legislation regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

He hoped that the government would soon be able to settle all ongoing political issues in the parliament.

Faisal said PTI-led government was committed to eradicating corruption, adding that accountability was imperative for the country's development.