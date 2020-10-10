Opposition parties should postpone their protests, anti-govt move till three months, Fawad Chaudhary suggests

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister says NCOC has issued new SOPs, asked to limit marriage ceremonies and others due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhary asked Opposition parties to postpone their protests and anti-government movement amid fears of rising cases of Covid-19.

The Federal Minister suggested that the opposition parties should delay their protest because National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that Covid-19 threat was rising again with the increase of Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhary wrote: “ NCOC has issued new SOPs and advised to limit marriages ceremonies and other events.

I think that the opposition parties should show some responsibility and should postpone their protests at least for three months. Opposition should also postpone their movement till the next year. Honor the life,”.

The opposition parties had earlier announced to organize first protest under Pakistan-Democratic-Movement (PDM) against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) from Gujranwala on Oct 16.