'Opposition parties should support govt on judicial reforms', says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties should support the government on judicial reforms in the larger national and public interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties should support the government on judicial reforms in the larger national and public interest.

Speaking during oath-taking ceremony of Sangla Hill Bar Association at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the government wishes to take the opposition along on judicial reforms but, unfortunately, the opposition parties are non-cooperative on the issue.

President Sangla Hill Bar Association Arfat Zulfiqar, Vice President Tariq Mahmood Pannu, Secretary Amer Hussain Kalon, Senior Member Mian Hamd Raza and a large number of lawyers were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the opposition parties to rise above their personal and political interests on judicial reforms, adding that the societies do not prosper in the absence of justice. He said the reforms were necessary to make Pakistan the state envisioned by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

He said the lawyers have a significant role in delivering justice to the masses, adding that the government initiatives to reform the institutions are unprecedented.

He, further, said the rule of law and constitution is the top priority of the government.

He said the government has been pursuing a policy of establishing rule of law in the country from the day one and it wishes to ensure transparency and merit by eradicating political interference in the institutions, adding that a strong and prosperous Pakistan is the foremost goal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that when PTI came to power, it was said that, Pakistan will be bankrupt economically but the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan achieved economic stability despite the worst crisis induced due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said the international organizations hail the measures taken by the PTI government to bolster the economy.

Brushing aside possibility of early election in the country, the Governor Punjab said general elections 2023 will be held on time, adding that the government and its ally political parties are on the same page.

