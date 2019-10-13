Opposition parties silence over Kashmir meaningful: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said criminal silence of the opposition parties over Kashmir issue was meaningful, asking why the opposition had not taken out a single rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Talking to a PTI's delegation at the Governor's House here on Sunday, he said it was a national responsibility of the opposition to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris and expose Indian atrocities against the hapless Kashmiri people.

The delegation was led by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Livestock Shehbaz Ahmad, MPA Abida Raja and PTI Member Bilal Cheema.

The governor said the opposition's Azadi march was aimed at halting the accountability process against the corrupt and derail the country's economy which was already in shambles.

He advised the opposition to refrain from damaging national unity and solidarity, adding the the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional term.

Sarwar urged the opposition to wait till general elections 2023 instead of staging protests as people of the country had given a mandate for five years to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to serve the masses.

The governor said the PTI government had to face a number of challenges when it came to power, but comprehensive policies of the PTI government stabilized the economy and saved the country from possible default.

He said the government was putting up efforts to strengthen parliament and other national institutions, adding cheap dispensation of justice was the top-most priority of the government.

Governor Sarwar said the Federal and provincial governments were striving hard to overcome poverty, inflation and other challenges for raising living standards of the people.