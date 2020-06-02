Opposition parties submit unaudited accounts' details:Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that many opposition parties have submitted unaudited details of party accounts with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Talking to media outside the ECP building, he said that Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) have not submitted audited details of their party accounts with ECP.

He said that now all such parties have to submit their true details of party accounts. He added these parties have submitted accounts detail without removing audit observations or without having signature of their respective party chairman.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has transparent party accounts details and it has submitted its audited accounts' particulars with having signature of party chairman.

He said that only such party should be allowed to contest election which has submitted all details of party accounts like PTI.

He said that the party funding case against PTI was initiated with bad intention to stop taking any action against corrupt elements. He added actually such case was started for settling of scores from PTI due to its 2014's sit-in.

He said that now the matter of foreign funding has been resolved and it is the victory of PTI's stance. He questioned why PML-N has left Akbar S Babar's foreign funding case.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Pakistan Railways, Mian�Farrukh Habib said that PML-N has used its party accounts for money-laundering. He added PML-N has companies in USA and United Kingdom.

He said that PML-N has utilized party's accounts for making black money legalize. However PTI has transparent party accounts without having doubts.

He expressed the hope that ECP will take action against PML-N and PPP on illegalities in their party accounts.