UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties To Be Responsible If Virus Spread Due To Public Gathering: Balochistan Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

Opposition parties to be responsible if virus spread due to public gathering: Balochistan Chief Minister

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Monday said the opposition parties would be responsible for the rise in the COVID-19 cases as public gathering could cause spread of the virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Monday said the opposition parties would be responsible for the rise in the COVID-19 cases as public gathering could cause spread of the virus.

"Change of date for holding rally by the opposition parties is evident from the fact that people don't trust them and they have no justification for holding this political gathering aimed at hamper the development process going on in Balochsitan," he said while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Balochistan ministers including Home Minister Zia Langov, Mohammad Kha Lehri, were also present.

The chief minister in strong terms opposed the proposed opposition's political gathering in Quetta said it was against the development process underway in the province.

"Political gathering by the opposition parties in Quetta would be a great risk in the wake of COVID-19's second wave in Balochistan," he said.

"Opposition parties are jealous with the performance of the incumbent government and feared that due to its excellent performance, they will not be voted in the next general elections." He said none of the government had paid due attention on the just issues of Balochistan. "First time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan led Federal government has taken historic measures for the uplift of the people of Balochsitan," he said.

He said the completion of ongoing projects would user a new era in the development and prosperity of the province.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said the opposition parties did not bother when the people were in trouble due to natural calamities but now they were intending to demonstrate power show in the province for their personal gains.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz playing gimmicks to avoid corruption, money ..

2 minutes ago

Weather remained hot, dry in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Bremen sell ex-Everton midfielder Klaassen back to ..

2 minutes ago

Boxer's son Rublev refuses to be counted out at Ro ..

2 minutes ago

Auto loans down 7.6 pct in 2019, as consumers tend ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.