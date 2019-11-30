UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties To Be Taken On Board In Legislation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:23 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would make legislation on army chief's extension by taking the Opposition parties on board

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would make legislation on army chief's extension by taking the Opposition parties on board.

Talking to media, he said the PTI government was waiting for a detailed judgment of the Supreme Court, adding the government would move forward after taking the Opposition parties into confidence. He hoped that the Opposition would demonstrate responsibility and would cooperate with the incumbent government on the legislation.

Qureshi remarked that PTI government always respected courts and it did not create any hindrance.

He said the PTI government gave extension to army chief within the ambit of law, however, the apex court identified some areas regarding extension in the service of army chief and the PTI government would make legislation to address the ambiguities. The legislation would also facilitate the future governments, Qureshi said and added that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given extension due to particular security challenges and in the best national interests.

The Foreign Minister observed that Pakistan was playing an important role in peace process in Afghanistan.

About Kashmir issue, he observed that Pakistan had achieved numerous successes at international level. He stated that America was one of the important country at international level. The Kashmir issue had been taken up twice in US Congress and the Congress was also questioning India about human rights violations in the held Valley, he said.

The issue had been internationalized after five decades, he said and added that a Kashmir Cell had also been set up at Foreign Office. He urged the media to keep highlighting the issue of human rights violations in the held Valley. He stated that media should be the voice of innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir. There was a complete blackout in the occupied Valley, he added.

The sit-in by JUI-F had damaged the Kashmir cause as the issue was not taken up properly in the media, he added.

