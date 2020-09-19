Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get rid of this govt, says Kaira

(@fidahassanain)

Qamar Zaman Kaira says PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif will take part in All Parties Conference through the video link.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said they would find a way collectively to get rid of the present ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Qamar Zaman Kaira confirmed that his party’s co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif would take part thorugh the video link.

“This ruling party must go now,” said the PPP leader. He stated that they were going to sit together to chalk out possible plan to get rid of this government.

He stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and inquired him about his health.

He said that he asked him to take part in APC through the video link.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter to announce participation of his father Asif Ali Zardari, saying that: “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah,”.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif would also be available online through video link in the APC.

PML-N announced an 11-member delegation to attend the conference while party chief Shehbaz Sharif would attend the conference.

Opposition's All Parties Conference would be held on September 20.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rashid, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Moqam and Maryam Aurangzeb would be the part of delegation.