UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties To Decide Future Course Of Action Soon: Bilawal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Opposition parties to decide future course of action soon: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that the opposition parties would decide about the future course of action soon.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should not have been made controversial. The two FATF bills were passed by the Senate and the National Assembly with incorporation of the PPP's amendments.

He said the National Accountability Bureau laws and FATF bills were two different issues, which should not be mixed.

He said the government functionaries should also make their assets public with money trail for their purchase.

The PPP chairman said islam stressed on the Muslims to acquire knowledge and the Punjab government should review its ban on books. He also asked the Punjab Assembly to review its resolution.

Responding to questions, Bilawal said the government had accepted their amendments in the two FATF bills.

He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to fulfill its promise of creation of the South Punjab province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution National Assembly Senate National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party Money Financial Action Task Force Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

52 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.