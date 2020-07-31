Opposition parties to decide future course of action soon: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that the opposition parties would decide about the future course of action soon.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should not have been made controversial. The two FATF bills were passed by the Senate and the National Assembly with incorporation of the PPP's amendments.

He said the National Accountability Bureau laws and FATF bills were two different issues, which should not be mixed.

He said the government functionaries should also make their assets public with money trail for their purchase.

The PPP chairman said islam stressed on the Muslims to acquire knowledge and the Punjab government should review its ban on books. He also asked the Punjab Assembly to review its resolution.

Responding to questions, Bilawal said the government had accepted their amendments in the two FATF bills.

He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to fulfill its promise of creation of the South Punjab province.