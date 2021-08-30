Opposition parties to face defeat in 2023 elections: Sh Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that opposition parties would face defeat in next general elections.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the opposition party leaders are incapable and they would face worse situation in 2023 polling due to poor performance.

The political party leaders who found guilty of corruption and money laundering, would go to jail in next two years, he warned.

He said national accountability bureau (NAB), would decide the cases within two years.

He added that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and others could be in serious trouble due to strong corruption cases filed against them.

He made it clear that those politicians involved in looting national money would go jail. Replying to a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not seeking middle way to provide relief to any corrupt persons.

Commenting on long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the long march will not have any impact on PTI government. Imran Khan, he said is committed to serve the nation with sincerity and honesty.

To a question regarding Afghan issue, he said Pakistan could face trouble in case of unrest in Afghan region.