Opposition parties to face defeat in next general elections: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday said the opposition parties would face defeat in the next general elections.

Political parties under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no good image in the masses due to long march, he said talking to a private television channel.

He said the political image of Prime Minister Imran Khan was going upward day by day both at the national and international levels.

He said the world scenario was changing after Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, adding Pakistan was playing a key role for peace and stability in the region.

The unprecedented role of Pakistan Army was being acknowledged around the world due to war against terror and other calamities, he said adding the image of India had badly damaged due to funding to terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, he said had imparted education to Afghan people and played constructive role as compared to neighboring country India.

Replying to a question about the long march being planned by the PDM, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should desist from such activity because of the crucial role being played by Pakistan in coming days.

During evacuation process in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had made effective measures to shift the people from Afghanistan to Islamabad.

About fear of terrorist groups operating in Nuristan, interior minister said Pakistan had erected fence along the border to control the movements of anti-state elements in this part of the region.