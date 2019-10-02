UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties To Forge Unity Over Kashmir Cause: Mian Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Opposition parties to forge unity over Kashmir Cause: Mian Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provisional Information minister in Punjab Mian Muhammad Aslam Wednesday said it was the need of the hour that all political parties of the country should show their political maturity over Kashmir cause.

Talking to private news channel, Mian Aslam appealed to the opposition parties of the country to shun their differences and support the government on the issue of Kashmir as sincere leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to resolve Kashmir issue at any cost.

He criticized that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman is just hatching conspiracies against government and democratic institutions in the country.

He said the country was confronted with critical issue of Kashmir and in such circumstances having civil-military understanding was need of the hour.

Mian Aslam said opposition was not playing any constructive role to strengthen the economy, adding, instead of supporting government in improving current economic situation and Kahsmir issue, the opposition was only creating hurdles in smooth running of state affairs by announcing protests.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in the basic, constitutional and democratic right of freedom of expression for every citizen.

He criticized that in last 30 years both corrupt parties of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People's party had badly damaged our national economy through record number of corruption and money laundering cases.

He further said those who had been in power in the previous governments and now criticizing us, were looters of national wealth as they brought about the present financial crisis in country.

