Opposition parties to hold protest outside NPC on July 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The local leaders of different political parties have announced to observe July 25 as black day and would stage protest outside the National Press Club (NPC) on the very day.

A Multi-Party Conference (MPC) of opposition groups met here on the invitation of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) local leader Moulana Abdul Majid Hazarvi to review the preparations of observing the black day.

It decided to form three committees - Coordination, Administrative and Social media committees to keep in touch with the civil society, lawyers and business communities to make the protest successful.

Maulana after the meeting said the current budget was anti-people and the opposition would continue its protest against the budget.