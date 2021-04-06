UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties To Join Hands For National Interest: Fawad Ch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Opposition parties to join hands for national interest: Fawad ch

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that all opposition parties should join hands for national interest in order to support the government's efforts to bring transparent electoral, judiciary system in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N and PPP were only busy to scoring political points instead of standing with government's agenda of reforms.

"With transparency in the electoral processes, the image of institutions and parliamentarians could be restored," Fawad added.

He said that government's only struggle was to purge the system of corruption for the coming generations keeping political considerations aside.

He said the time was short and the opposition should come seriously and join hands the government for bringing reforms in the country's electoral process and Judiciary.

Fawad added that judicial reforms were also the need of the hour but they were only possible if the government, opposition and judiciary sat together for the cause.

Replying to a question, he said that there was inflation in the country, but PM Khan was making efforts to bring it down. The prime minister had instructed his cabinet, the party's core committee and political committee to work hard to bring down inflation, he added.

He said the final decision on when to Ramazan will start still lies with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee but there is no bar on technology being used for that process.

He added that instead of being divided, the country should come together for religious events.

