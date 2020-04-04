Opposition parties to take unified stance to stop corona virus outbreak from country: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said, opposition, especially PML (N) is trying to make the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' controversial for political point scoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said, opposition, especially PML (N) is trying to make the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' controversial for political point scoring.

While talking in a private news channel on Saturday, he urged the opposition parties to take unified stance to stop the spread of Corona-virus outbreak from the country.

In a statement earlier, he also thanked the youth for joining Prime Minister's Corona-virus Relief Tiger Force to help the people courageously in this difficult time.