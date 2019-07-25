Opposition parties trying to bring people out to escape accountability: Shaukat Yousafzai

Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that opposition parties are trying to bring people on roads to escape accountability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that opposition parties are trying to bring people on roads to escape accountability.

In a press statement issued here, Provincial Information Minister said opposition call of observing Black Day in connection with first anniversary of general elections 2018 has been fizzled out because they failed to bring people out.

He said through these tactics corrupt politicians cannot protect themselves from being held accountable for their wrong doings.

He also visited the venue where opposition had to stage public rally and inspected security situation besides other facilities being provided by government for the participants.

About price hike, Shaukat said it is because of wrong economic policies of the previous governments and soon will be overcome.

"With recovery of looted amount from corrupt people, the scourge of price hike will be controlled," Shaukat added.

He also lauded successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to United State as a result of which for the first time Kashmir issue got much importance at international level.