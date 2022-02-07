Opposition parties trying to divide nation: CM Buzdar

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reminded the opposition leaders that ailing humanity was not served by empty speeches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reminded the opposition leaders that ailing humanity was not served by empty speeches.

In a statement issued here, he said the people were disgusted with the negative politics of these politicians as tall claims had been made in three and a half years.

Unfortunately, the opposition parties were trying to divide the nation, he lamented and noted that the negative attitude of the opposition had become a part of history. He said that opposition parties had shown irresponsibility even in unusual circumstances.

The chief minister said that one had to stand with the masses to serve them but the opposition wasted its energies on lip service only, adding, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership understands the pain of the poor and the time has proved that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has taken timely decisions."

