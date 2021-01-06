UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Trying To Sell Old Narrative For Acquiring NRO: Shahzad Akbar

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Opposition parties trying to sell old narrative for acquiring NRO: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were trying to sell old narrative for acquiring national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from the ruling party. In an interview with a private television channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government under the visionary leadership of Imran Khan, would never compromise on corruption and money laundering cases. He made it clear that Opposition's efforts for availing NRO from incumbent government would badly fail.

Commenting on beneficiary of NRO in the past, he said leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party had got benefit from the NRO in 2007. In reply to a question,Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Ex President Asif Ali Zardari had denied the ownership of Surrey Palace, in 2004. The Pakistan, he said had to suffer huge loses while fighting case of "Broadsheet firm".

He said the government had to pay penalty due to bad handling of the case. The Advisor stated that those persons investigating the NAB cases, should have been awarded with cash prizes but they had been given punishment instead of reward.

More Stories From Pakistan

