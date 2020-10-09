Opposition parties united for protection of ill-gotten gains: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Opposition parties had united for protection of ill-gotten gains and get rid of corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Opposition parties had united for protection of ill-gotten gains and get rid of corruption cases.

The Opposition parties had no interest with public problems but they are uniting themselves for saving the corruption money and hidden assets abroad, he stated while talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to streamline the system, he said. In reply to a question about price hike in the country, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had made expensive agreements in power and gas sectors, due to which, the people were facing multiple challenges.

Parliamentary Secretary said that incumbent government was working on different energy projects to bring 12000 mega watt electricity into the system. Despite COVID-19, he said the PTI government had made efforts to continue economic activities in the country. Expressing serious concerns over the plight of people living in provincial capital of Sindh, he said the PPP leaders had been ruling in Sindh for the last many years but they could not bring improvement in the lives of the masses. Farrukh Habib said that Federal government had distributed maximum share to Sindh through Ahsas program to provide relief to poor people.