Opposition parties want to halt accountability process against corrupt leaders: Farrukh Habib

(@imziishan)

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said opposition parties wanted to pressurize the government through protests and sit-ins to halt the accountability process against their corrupt leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said opposition parties wanted to pressurize the government through protests and sit-ins to halt the accountability process against their corrupt leaders.

Talking to private news channel, he said opposition parties were divided on the matter of staging protest against the government.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Khan Imran evaluated the performance of ministries and it was right of the prime minister to bring changes in the cabinet for improving the performances of the ministries.

He said leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League Nawaz (PML-N) destabilized the national institutions due corrupt practices in their tenures.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking action against the corrupt elements on merit, he added. He said peoples were not supporting opposition parties for their expected protest against the government.

Last general elections were held in transparent manners as no opposition party had filed a petition against it.

To another question, Habib said the government was making all out efforts to eliminate dengue virus from the country.

He said the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were most affected from this epidemic this year.