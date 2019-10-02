UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Want To Halt Accountability Process Against Corrupt Leaders: Farrukh Habib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:49 PM

Opposition parties want to halt accountability process against corrupt leaders: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said opposition parties wanted to pressurize the government through protests and sit-ins to halt the accountability process against their corrupt leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said opposition parties wanted to pressurize the government through protests and sit-ins to halt the accountability process against their corrupt leaders.

Talking to private news channel, he said opposition parties were divided on the matter of staging protest against the government.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Khan Imran evaluated the performance of ministries and it was right of the prime minister to bring changes in the cabinet for improving the performances of the ministries.

He said leaderships of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League Nawaz (PML-N) destabilized the national institutions due corrupt practices in their tenures.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking action against the corrupt elements on merit, he added. He said peoples were not supporting opposition parties for their expected protest against the government.

Last general elections were held in transparent manners as no opposition party had filed a petition against it.

To another question, Habib said the government was making all out efforts to eliminate dengue virus from the country.

He said the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were most affected from this epidemic this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Protest National Accountability Bureau Dengue Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

DC Khairpur reviews arrangements for anti-polio dr ..

24 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

25 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

27 seconds ago

Locals to get financial assistance for eco-tourism ..

29 seconds ago

Plan being evolved to enforce laws on environment: ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Air Force academy backbone of squash in P ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.