Opposition parties want to sabotage upcoming Senate polls: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the ultimate goal of the opposition parties is to sabotage the forthcoming Senate election where the PTI will suppose to win with a majority.

"Their goal is to sabotage the Senate election in March which we will not allow to succeed", he said in a reaction to the statement of the opposition All Parties Conference and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Leaders with Army Chief and General Faiz Hameed DG ISI on the September 16 was presented in different context by the English newspaper.

He said that yesterday he presented the real picture of that meeting in which as many as fifteen leaders were present.

In a press conference today, Maryam Nawaz said that this meeting did not take place and Nawaz Sharif even did not know about this meeting.

Sheikh Rashid announced that he will make it clear to the whole nation by holding a press conference in Faisalabad tomorrow evening.

These meetings,continued for three and a half hours, focused on Gilgit-Baltistan elections and the formation of a new province.

Another meeting that took place some time ago lasted for five and a half hours.

He challenged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif to appear on any channel and he will make it clear that these two meetings have taken place and other leaders were also present there.

"If Nawaz Sharif does not know about these meetings then I am not responsible for it. Nawaz Sharif might not know the meeting that took place some time ago", he said.