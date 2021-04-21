Opposition parties weakened national interest: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties have weakened national interest on every occasion through their negative politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties have weakened national interest on every occasion through their negative politics.

He regretted that some opposition parties tried point-scoring over the prevailing situation and advised them to realise facts as their previous record was conflicting with the national interest.

The chief minister was talking to Provincial Ministers Sardar Asif Nakai and Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial who met him here.

The CM emphasized that personal interest had no value before national interest and advised the opposition to prefer national interest. Working against the interest of the country was no patriotism, he maintained.

The politics of the opposition was aimed at saving its corruption while PM Imran Khan had always given preference to the national interest, he added.