Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion against PM Imran Khan: Saifullah Kakar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Haji Saifullah Khan Kakar on Friday said the opposition parties would not only fail in their no confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would be elected for a second term after the general elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Haji Saifullah Khan Kakar on Friday said the opposition parties would not only fail in their no confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan would be elected for a second term after the general elections.

In a statement, he said the funeral of the no-confidence motion would be taken through allied of PTI led government saying that the whole nation was behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that all those political parties had joined hands against Imran Khan who were involved in corruption saying that they all have become one today to prevent the process of accountability against them.

He said that opposition parties had remained in government from three decades but they had done nothing for the country who had engaged for looting of wealth through corruption.

Today they are united for their political interest not for the nation but this conspiracy of theirs will never succeed because the whole nation is with Imran Khan, he said.

He said Imran Khan's government would not only fulfill his term but also the next regime will be the PTI.