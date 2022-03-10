UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Would Fail In No Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan ,says Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 11:10 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi on Thursday said, the opposition parties would not only fail in their no confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be elected for a second term after the general elections

He said while talking to the media here on Thursday that all those political parties and elements had joined hands against Khan who were involved in corruption scams.

"They all have become one today to prevent the process of accountability against them," he maintained.

He thanked Khan for exposing corruption of the leaders of those political parties before the nation.

Qureshi claimed that the initiatives taken by Khan for development of the country were unmatched in recent history even though the challenges like global hyper inflation and the COVID-19 lockdown obstructed growth.

He expressed hope that the people of the country would not subscribe to malicious propaganda against Khan also because they know the history of the accusing political leaders.

