UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Would Fail In 'vote Of No Confidence' Motion: Mushtaq Ghani

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 11:58 AM

Opposition parties would fail in 'vote of no confidence' motion: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday said that record development work has been carried out during the two tenures of the PTI government in Abbottabad, he said I challenge PML-N to show any one of their scheme for Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday said that record development work has been carried out during the two tenures of the PTI government in Abbottabad, he said I challenge PML-N to show any one of their scheme for Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ghani expressed these views while addressing a rally organized for PTI nominated candidate for Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shujah Nabi.

The rally was organized by the traders association and was led by the PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and PTI candidate for Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shujah Nabi.

He further said that our opponents have nothing to show for the people of Abbottabad and they are diverting the attention of the masses by talking about inflation, speaker said that people know very well that the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world but as compared to others Pakistan has its less impact owing to the good police of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that now the economic indicators are improving which can be seen in various economic activities, soon Pakistan would be back on the path of prosperity.

While criticizing the opposition the speaker said when Pakistan's economy has started striving then the opposition moved to vote of a no-confidence motion in the NA which shows their biased behaviors and they are not loyal to this country.

He said that I predict in the public gathering that 'vote of no confidence' would fail and opposition parties would be fail .

Speaker said that today we have gathered to launch a massive campaign for our young Tehsil Abbottabad Mayor candidate Sardar Shujah Nabi, this young man would serve the city with enthusiasm and play your role for his victory.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Young Man Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two women died in collision of motorcycles

Two women died in collision of motorcycles

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks soar as China pledges support

Hong Kong stocks soar as China pledges support

3 minutes ago
 West is deeply concerned about the formation of a ..

West is deeply concerned about the formation of a new bloc in Asia. Khwaja Ramee ..

26 minutes ago
 President for bolstered Pakistan-Turkmenistan bila ..

President for bolstered Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral ties

41 minutes ago
 NUST’s research showcase in Lahore receives over ..

NUST’s research showcase in Lahore receives overwhelming response from industr ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>