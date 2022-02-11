Opposition party leaders struggling for NRO: Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shehbaz Gill on Friday said that Opposition leaders are struggling for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would not give NRO to any corrupt person, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Sharif family are using Maluana Fazal ur Rehman for their personal interest, he said.

The opposition had failed in the long march and no-confidence movement against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he added.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are facing corruption and money laundering cases, he said adding that they would have punishment after the decision of the courts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said was fighting against the corruption since 1996.

He said the PTI government is committed to eradicate corruption from the country.

To a question about coalition partners, he said allied parties are supporting the PTI government at all important forums.