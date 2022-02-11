UrduPoint.com

Opposition Party Leaders Struggling For NRO: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Opposition party leaders struggling for NRO: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shehbaz Gill on Friday said that Opposition leaders are struggling for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shehbaz Gill on Friday said that Opposition leaders are struggling for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would not give NRO to any corrupt person, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Sharif family are using Maluana Fazal ur Rehman for their personal interest, he said.

The opposition had failed in the long march and no-confidence movement against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he added.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are facing corruption and money laundering cases, he said adding that they would have punishment after the decision of the courts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said was fighting against the corruption since 1996.

He said the PTI government is committed to eradicate corruption from the country.

To a question about coalition partners, he said allied parties are supporting the PTI government at all important forums.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March Money Family TV All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest ..

UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest in South Sudan Due to Politica ..

3 minutes ago
 One death from Lassa fever in Britain

One death from Lassa fever in Britain

3 minutes ago
 Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zer ..

Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zero'

4 minutes ago
 US Consumer Sentiment Hits Worst Level Since 2011 ..

US Consumer Sentiment Hits Worst Level Since 2011 as Inflation Throttles - UMich ..

4 minutes ago
 Polisario Front Claims to Have Killed 12 Moroccan ..

Polisario Front Claims to Have Killed 12 Moroccan Soldiers - Reports

10 minutes ago
 US ships nearly 1.9 mn more Covid vaccine doses to ..

US ships nearly 1.9 mn more Covid vaccine doses to African nations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>