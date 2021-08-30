Opposition, PDM failed in playing political gimmicks with PTI govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Opposition and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had badly failed in using political tactics against the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). The PTI government did not have spare time to focus on long march or public meetings being organized by the PDM in coming days, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Opposition parties, he said were playing gimmicks with their own party leaders and workers.

The PDM leaders were using shoulders of each other for gaining personal interests, he stated.

The Opposition did not have any interest in public welfare works, he said adding that PTI government was sincerely working for the prosperity of the masses.

Criticizing the PDM's negative agenda, he said the leaders of PDM were confused because of lack of planning and wisdom.

Replying to a question about long march being planned by Fazal ur Rehman, he said PDM leader wanted to enjoy road march in coming days.

In the past, he said PDM had been unsuccessful in launching long march, and over an issue of en mass resignation.

He assured that his government would continue playing role for development and progress of the people of Pakistan.