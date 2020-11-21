UrduPoint.com
Opposition Persisting With Irresponsible Behaviour: Shibli

Sat 21st November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said opposition was persisting with its irresponsible behaviour and its insistence on holding public meetings was reflective of its undemocratic thinking.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said after orders of the court and the government, there was no moral and legal reason to hold public meetings.

Playing with the health and lives of the people for personal interest was selfish, he added.

He said if cases of coronavirus increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, First Information Reports (FIRs) will be registered against the opposition leaders and organizers of public meetings.

