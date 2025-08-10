Open Menu

Opposition Perturbed By Economic Progress: Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said the opposition is perturbed by the economic progress achieved by the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister, in a news statement, rejected the press conference held by opposition leader Asad Qaiser as misleading and contrary to the facts.

“Misleading statements about the national economy are not in the public’s interest,” the minister stressed.

He asked the opposition leaders whether the substantial increase in remittances that reached $38 billion is not acceptable to them. Ironically, it is hard for them to acknowledge that the current account had recorded a surplus of $2.

1 billion, inflation was declining, exports were increasing and the stock market was continuously gaining the momentum, he added.

The minister asked the opposition why they are not okay with improvement in international ratings of the national economy.

He recalled that the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hatched a conspiracy against the country on May 9, resorting to vandalize the state institutions and memorials of martyrs. Those involved in the conspiracy has been dealt in accordance with the law and punished after a transparent and fair trial.

The minister said the opposition is mainly perturbed by the action against those who were involved in the May 9 conspiracy, and brought to the justice for their crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan