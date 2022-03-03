Opposition perturbed over relief given to masses in fuel price: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said opposition parties were extremely perturbed over the relief given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the masses in fuel prices.

In a tweet, he said today the per barrel oil price in international market had reached US $ 119.

Accordingly, he said, "If calculated the government has given a relief of Rs 55 per liter petrol to masses." He said opposition was getting ashamed on their own narrative.