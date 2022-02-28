Opposition perturbed over relief package announced by PM: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that the Opposition parties have perturbed over relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to mitigate suffering of poor people. Despite economic challenges, the Prime Minister has taken bold step for providing relief to poor masses, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that the Opposition parties have perturbed over relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to mitigate suffering of poor people. Despite economic challenges, the Prime Minister has taken bold step for providing relief to poor masses, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister's relief package is a good news for the people of Pakistan, he said. Appreciating the internship program for the youth, he said that thousands of graduates would enjoy benefit through this program.

In reply to a question about the Opposition's long march, he said the people would not support the plan of the Opposition parties.

Commenting on long march of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the Opposition leaders have exhausted before reaching Hyderabad. He said the Opposition's no confidence move would also fail because all the coalition partners are united with the incumbent government.