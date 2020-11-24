UrduPoint.com
Opposition Playing Gimmicks To Get Rid Of Corruption Cases: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the opposition parties were playing various political gimmicks to get rid of corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were playing too with the lives of people for their personal gains.

He proposed the opposition parties to postpone their public gatherings amid the second wave of COVID-19 if they were well-wishers of the people.

Ali Muhammad said the government was the responsible to protect lives and properties of the people so it had already canceled its scheduled public gatherings in the larger interest of the country and people.

Replying to a question, he said everyone should have to adopt all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures in letter and spirit issued by the government to combat deadly virus otherwise; it could spread at a large scale in the country.

He said the government had coped with the first wave of coronavirus effectively by adopting a comprehensive strategy which was later acknowledged globally.

