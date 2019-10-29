Opposition playing health card as political weapon :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said PTI government believed in just and distribution of equal rights and was providing best possible health facilities to Nawaz Sharif in jail

Talking to a private news channel he asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hussain Nawaz to focused on the falling health of their fathers instead of playing sympathy card on the health issue.

He said Nawaz's children wanted to create hype on media by raising voice on health matter, adding that even Nawaz expressed satisfaction on treatment when Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid visited him.

Responding to a question regarding Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman he said PTI believed in freedom of expression and holding peaceful protest as it is the real beauty of democracy.

He expressed hope the Azadi March will be peaceful as the agreement was signed between administration and JUI-F to stage sit-in at Peshawar Mor, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.