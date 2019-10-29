UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Playing Health Card As Political Weapon :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Opposition playing health card as political weapon :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said PTI government believed in just and distribution of equal rights and was providing best possible health facilities to Nawaz Sharif in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said PTI government believed in just and distribution of equal rights and was providing best possible health facilities to Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Talking to a private news channel he asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hussain Nawaz to focused on the falling health of their fathers instead of playing sympathy card on the health issue.

He said Nawaz's children wanted to create hype on media by raising voice on health matter, adding that even Nawaz expressed satisfaction on treatment when Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid visited him.

Responding to a question regarding Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman he said PTI believed in freedom of expression and holding peaceful protest as it is the real beauty of democracy.

He expressed hope the Azadi March will be peaceful as the agreement was signed between administration and JUI-F to stage sit-in at Peshawar Mor, adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Punjab Democracy Jail Azadi March Hussain Nawaz Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party Media Government Agreement Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ACC level 1 women coaching course is a milestone: ..

4 minutes ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank opens branch in Al Khobar, Sa ..

6 minutes ago

250 uplift schemes completed across division

53 seconds ago

Nearly 700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

5 minutes ago

Storekeeper shot dead over robbery resistance

5 minutes ago

GB opposition leader vows to raise voice against c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.