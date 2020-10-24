Opposition playing in hands of hostile forces: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz on Saturday said that the opposition was playing in the hands of hostile forces.

Addressing a press conference on the current political situation at Directorate General Public Relation (DGPR) office, he said the Indian lobby was using Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to destabilize Pakistan, therefore, Indian media was sponsoring Nawaz Sharif's stance against national institutions.

The provincial minister said that the opposition's campaign against the government was being run by the Indian lobby, as Nawaz Sharif's statement against defence institutions was being widely appreciated on Indian media.

The Modi government was using this propaganda against Pakistan at international level, he said.

He said that time demands to expose the secret intentions of the opposition.

He said that the people of Hussain Haqqani Network in America were active against Imran Khan and try to topple the present government and for this purpose, PML-N and some other mischievous elements were playing in their hands.

The provincial minister maintained that Hussain Haqqani lobby wanted to destroy the economy by locking down Pakistan but due to the best strategy of the government, coronavirus had been controlled.

Yasir Humayun added that it was very sad that today the opposition was criticizing the heads of national institutions and Nawaz Sharif was also fulfilling the agenda of anti-national elements by sitting abroad.

Maryam Safdar tried an unsuccessful effort to promote provincialism on the issue of Baloch students.

She acted like his uncle and made a vicious attempt to incite the Baloch students against Punjab in which she failed miserably.

Raja vowed that the government would soon control inflation and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's best strategy would soon put Pakistan on the road to progress.